Cathy Towtongie and her daughter are seen here more than 20 years ago in a full caribou outfit her mother-in-law made for her. Photo courtesy of Cathy Towtongie

ᑳᑎ ᑕᐅᑐᙱ ᐸᓂᓂᓗ ᑕᒡᕙᓂ ᐊᔾᔨᓕᐅᖅᑕᐅᓯᒪᔫᒃ ᐊᕙᑎᑦ ᐅᑭᐅᑦ ᐅᖓᑖᓂᐅᓕᖅᑐᖅ ᑕᐃᑉᓱᒪᓂ ᐊᑐᖅᖢᑎᒃ ᐊᒥᕐᓂᒃ ᓴᑭᖓᑕ ᓴᓇᓚᐅᖅᓯᒪᔭᖏᓐᓂᒃ.