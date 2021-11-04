The 15th annual Yellowknife International Film Festival has opened, officially starting Nov. 3.

The event had to go virtual this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

This year’s festival lineup includes 10 features, close to 40 short films and other content added over the course of four days, closing Nov. 7.

This includes six filmed-in-the-NWT productions.

Film festival director Jeremy Emerson recommends guest passes as the most economical way to access all that the event has to offer.

Full passes are $75, half-passes give guests six screenings for $40.

Those who purchased a festival pass before Nov. 3 can win one of 15 prize packages — containing a $50 gift certificate to one of 15 Yellowknife restaurants and other treats — provided by the NWT Film Commission.

“…so that you can enjoy dinner with your movie this year,” a film festival news release stated.