Following Pride Month in June, Yellowknife Pride will be putting on its own festival during this first week of August.

With the official schedule released on July 27, the public can expect an assortment of events that will run until Aug. 6.

Festivities will include an Aug. 3 ‘Pride Paddle’ at the Fred Henne boat launch starting at 5:30 p.m.

On Aug. 4, there will be two events, ‘Cupcakes for Commemoration’ will take place at the Yellowknife Post Office at noon and ‘Trivia & Queereoke’ is set to happen at the Top Knight at 8 p.m.

Moving into Aug. 5, there will be two drag events: the ‘Drag Queen Story Time’, which is set for the Racquet Club at 5:30 p.m. Following this, there will be a FUNdamentals Drag Show (14-30) at the Racquet Club at 7 p.m.

Finally, there will be a slew of events happening on Aug. 6.

At 10 a.m., the Rainbow Run will be taking place (check in at 9:30 a.m. and mass start at 10 a.m.).

Then there’s Pride in the Park in Somba K’e Park at noon.

Heading into the evening, there will be a ‘It’s a DRAG!’ Bingo Night at the Top Knight at 6:30 p.m., before the final event, which is a ‘Over the Rainbow Pride Party’ at The Raven Pub at 9 p.m.

“We’re less than a week away so check back on our Facebook page regularly for updates in our “events” section,” reads Yellowknife Pride’s notice regarding the festival. “We’ll soon be announcing more details on our local talent, vendors, and sponsors that have come together to make what we hope to be is the the best pride yet!”