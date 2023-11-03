Those passing through the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre on Sunday may have heard live music emanating from the second floor.

Music at the Museum, an initiative by the NWT Music Teachers Association, has been providing students with performance opportunities on the last Sunday of each month for over 10 years, although the pandemic forced things to move online for a while.

“This is a crucial part of music education as it allows students to work towards a goal and have a piece prepared for performance. It also helps musicians to manage their nerves ahead of larger performances,” said Kerry Wheler, music teacher with the NWT Music Teachers Association.

The event showcases a wide variety of musical genres, from baroque to classical and romantic, and even contemporary pieces.

Wheler said Music at the Museum is open to anyone who wants to perform, from young beginners to adult performers.

“Today we had a beginner who was performing for the first time and he’s five,” she said.

Elise Auld, a 14-year-old performer was on the stage Sunday, performing on piano and cello.

“I have been playing the piano for over 10 years, starting when I was three,” Auld said.

She began taking piano lessons once a month and then pursued her passion further when she was five. She started playing cello during the pandemic, adding another instrument to her repertoire.

Last month, Auld embarked on a new journey: teaching music.

One of the main challenges she faces is managing nerves during performances.

“My hands get very shaky and sweaty and so it’s learning to keep that under control. And so usually before I perform, I do a lot of breathing and another surprisingly difficult thing is the introduction,” she explained.

Messing up a spoken introduction can compound the issue by making a performer more nervous. However, Auld appreciates that introductions are integrated into concerts, allowing students to practice and become more comfortable with public speaking.

Despite these challenges, Auld continues to perform at the venue because of its beautiful ambiance and the excellent piano on site.

The NWT Music Teachers Association, primarily based in Yellowknife, comprises educators who give lessons in a variety of instruments. The association also hosts workshops for teacher professional development and supports students throughout their musical journey of education, including post-secondary students.