Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice was awarded Best Canadian Short at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month.

Kingulliit Productions, headed by director Zacharias Kunuk, and Taqqut Productions created the animated film. This latest award qualifies Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice to be considered for an Oscar nomination.

“The film brings to life the story of a young shaman in training who must face her first test — a trip to the underground to visit Kannaaluk, The One Below. Facing dark spirits and physical challenges, the young shaman must trust the teachings of her grandmother and mentor, Ningiuq Angakkuq, and learn to control her fear,” according to Isuma Distribution International.

The 21-minute film features the voices of Madeline Ivalu, Lucy Tulugarjuk and Jacky Qrunnut.

In July, the project earned the FIPRESCI Award at the International Federation of Film Critics at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France.

Taqqut Productions, which produces Anaana’s Tent and Giant Bear, is an Inuit-owned film production company located in Iqaluit. The company has production experience with live action, stop-motion animation, 2D animation, and puppets and has put together 11 short films.

Kingulliit Productions is part of artist collective Isuma ᐃᓱᒪ, Canada’s first majority Inuit-owned media production company. Founded in 1990 and based in Iglulik, Nunavut, Isuma is known internationally for films written, directed and performed in Inuktitut, including the Caméra d’Or award-winning Atanarjuat The Fast Runner (2001), and TIFF “Canadian Top Ten” film One Day in the Life of Noah Piugattuk (2019).