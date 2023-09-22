The curtain is about to rise on the season’s line up of talent ready to perform at the Northern Arts and Cultural Centre (NACC) in Yellowknife.

Marie Coderre, NACC’s executive director, said audiences should expect to see an eclectic blend of performers who have their own individual styles and stories to convey.

“I am really targeting the artists who are pushing the boundaries to explore new avenues, and also, Yellowknife has a very eclectic population, so I want to make sure everybody has a little something for them,” Coderre said of the diverse talent chosen for the 2023-24 season.

“I am definitely going for groups that are researching and not copying. I don’t want copying groups. They have to have their own special signature. So that is very important to me,” she said.

“What is important to me is to focus on art and not entertainment, but at the same time, something that will speak to people in the North,” Coderre added.

Due to the August wildfire evacuation, Coderre said the September shows were postponed until October and everyone is now eager to begin performing.

One such example of a unique performance will be the duo Piqsiq, who will be the first show of the season on October 13th.

Coderre said their performance is “very meaningful” not only because they grew up in Yellowknife, but because they have a strong sisterhood connection.

“It is so powerful to see these two together. They bring their soul on stage and their Northern wind. They will share their culture but also blend it with a lot of modernity, so they are exploring different avenues,” she said.

Thinking differently

In keeping with the theme of exploration and self-expression, Coderre said several performances from Scandinavian artists will provide alternate views from the circumpolar world and different ways of thinking.

Nordting, the Northern Assembly from Norway, is one such performance and is appearing in collaboration with the Snowking Winter Festival.

Described as an “enthusiastic and challenging mix of political rally, gala show and Powerpoint lecture,” the show is staged as a peoples’ assembly addressing current global issues.

“It is a movement against capitalism and also, it is a show about,‘How would it be if all the circumpolar world were independent and sovereign?’” Coderre said.

Yet another act set to delight audiences this season is Grammy-nominated Trio Mediaeval from Norway, whose repertoire includes sacred monophonic and polyphonic medieval music from England, Italy and France as well as a range of ballads and songs from Norway, Sweden and Iceland.

Offering an evening of vibrant Celtic tones bursting from a myriad of instruments and voices will be Skye Consort and Emma Björling – comprised of Emma Björlng, Alex Kehler, Amanda Keesmaat, and Seán Dagher, who is widely known for his recordings with the Assassin‘s Creed video game series.

Dagher will be performing two solo concerts in both Inuvik and Norman Wells.

Shared learning

Coderre said the idea of creating a sharing experience with NWT, Canadian, and Scandinavian artists stemmed from wanting to create an atmosphere of interdisciplinary learning.

“What I wanted to highlight is that there is a touch of rebellion, I find, and I wanted different Northern countries to meet with the NWT. I want people to learn from other parts of the North.”

Also rounding out the roster of performances will be a Storytelling Festival — Heart of the Dene, Coderre said.

The trio of Maggie Mercredi, David Gon and Cassandra Blondin Burt will visit six NWT communities beginning in January 2024.

And for the young and the young-at-heart, the Children’s Festival of Silliness will no doubt bring laughter and a sense of fun to brighten a January day.

Coderre said she is proud of this year’s lineup of artists and strives to discover those who have an underground body of work and who have a story to tell.

“Because of the Internet and globalization, it is getting harder and harder to find people out there who have their own special flavour and not influenced by the mainstream. It is definitely something I will push for.”

The complete line up of performers can be found on the NACC website.