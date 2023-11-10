If you saw people carrying fiddle cases into Weledeh Catholic School over the weekend, there was a good reason for that.

The Aurora Fiddle Society hosted one of its quarterly workshops with guest instructors from both the North and south. The workshops cater to all levels of fiddlers from beginners to advanced players.

“We start from the beginning and how to open your case,” said Andrea Bettger, the society’s director. “This is the bow, this is the fiddle and how to tighten your bow, how to put the rosin on, how to hold it properly. And by the end of two hours, believe it or not, they can usually play one or two tunes.”

In addition to the workshop classes, the society also organized fun events in the evening, which included a fiddle jam, Bettger added. The society also provided fiddles for rent for those who did not have their own instruments.

“We have a big jam and everybody is part of one big community,” she said. “So it’s like being a part of a team or part of a group is always just great for confidence and just well being.”

The society has been in operation for around 15 years and concentrates its efforts mainly in Yellowknife with the goal to promote music and togetherness through fiddling, while preserving the tradition of Northern fiddling in the NWT.

“I went to the workshop in January and then I just decided to continue, and I’ve been lucky enough to have individual lessons every week, and I’ve been going to the workshops just to try and improve individual lessons,” said Lisa Worthington, one of the participants this past Sunday.

She added that a really fun group of people has made learning fun.