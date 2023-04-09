Every adventure requires a first step, according to the Cheshire Cat in Alice in Wonderland.

And lucky Yellowknife audiences will get to go on such an adventure with the famous feline when Ptarmigan Ptheatrics performs the musical Alice in Wonderland at the Northern Arts and Cultural Centre (NACC) this spring, said the director/producer of the upcoming production.

Shannon Lyman, the vice-president of the theatre society, said apart from directing a smaller scale production last year, this is her first opportunity to produce and direct a musical for the theatre group that she has been part of for a decade.

“I have two young kids and I wanted to pick a musical that my kids would really enjoy and that was family-friendly for audiences,” Lyman said.

And what better choice to delight people than the whimsical, wild adventures of Alice and the unconventional characters she meets on her journey down the rabbit hole.

Even Un-Birthday Parties need sweets and treats and Adam Pucek, the tap dancing Ace of cards, had somethWestering for everyone at Alice in Wonderland’s Tea Party on Saturday. Jill Westerman/NNSL Media Even Un-Birthday Parties need sweets and treats and Adam Pucek, the tap dancing Ace of cards, had somethWestering for everyone at Alice in Wonderland’s Tea Party on Saturday. Jill Westerman/NNSL Media

Lyman said Ptarmigan Ptheatrics is well known for its musicals and has performed such productions as My Fair Lady, Anything Goes, Mary Poppins and a best-selling performance of Mama Mia.

“We are really known for our spring musical. We tackle one major production a year. We rehearse for about four months. It’s very intense and we are all volunteers. They are all doing this in addition to their day job,” Lyman said.

The Alice in Wonderland production has a cast of 28 and Lyman said they were fortunate to have a strong turnout for auditions, especially in light of the toll the pandemic took on people, who are now more selective about how they spend their spare time.

Shhhh…should we tell Lisa Giovanetto wearing the pretty green hair bow that some of Alice in Wonderland’s wild and wonderful friends are photobombing her? Jill Westerman/NNSL Media

To kick off the adventures in Wonderland, and to celebrate Ptarmigan Theatrics’ third decade as a theatre group, a Very Merry Un-Birthday Tea Party was held Saturday at Northern United Place with special appearances by the cast members, fun activities and, of course, Tea for the party-goers, served by the Yellowknife International Culinary Club.

Lyman said it was also a way to celebrate the close to 200 people who associate themselves at various times with the group.

“It really is a labour of love for all of us. We immerse ourselves in all parts of the production.”

Alice in Wonderland – the musical – runs from April 28 until May 6 at NACC.