The City of Yellowknife has announced the return of Drive-In Movie Night. The event will take place on Sept. 17

The film screening will be The Boss Baby 2 at 8:15 p.m. Tickets will be available for $20 per vehicle on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets will be available from 9 a.m. on Sept. 16. To reserve a vehicle spot, interested individuals can visit the City of Yellowknife events webpage or call 669-3457.

The viewing area will be double that of previous drive-in movies and includes the parking lots on two sides of the Fieldhouse so that more resident can experience the event.

Attendees are reminded to follow all public health orders issued by the GNWT and OCPHO, and to respect physical distancing guidelines in place. City staff and signs will be in place to direct the public.

Events that the city hosts may change with little notice. Any updates will be communicated with the public via both the city webpage and social media.