For Erica Donovan, a craftsperson originally from Tuktoyaktuk, being an artist is not only an outlet for creativity, but a way to survive the remoteness of the North.

“As Inuvialuit, we are all born an artist in one way or the other. Living remotely, you find ways to either entertain yourself or survive, and you have to be creative in order to do so,” said Donovan, now a resident of Inuvik.

Owner of She Was A Free Spirit jewelry, in a few short years, Donovan’s creativity has already been showcased on the world stage. Her traditional beadwork has been on display in such venues as Indigenous Fashion Week in Toronto, Paris Fashion Week, and Fashion Week in Milan, Italy.

For Donovan, though, it is the very process of designing and creating that has had an impact on her life.

Erica Donovan creates finely-beaded jewelry, such as these earrings. “The response I get when the women wear my jewelry is unreal. It makes me so happy that they are so happy to be receiving so many compliments. It brings joy,” she says. Photo courtesy of Erica Donovan

Creative healing

“For me it is my meditation (because) I am the offspring of a residential school survivor,” Donovan said.

“That impact filtered onto me as a young human and so I have a lot of intergenerational trauma that I had to work through myself as an adult. I found that sitting with my practice, it really allowed me to think of things in a healthy manner — like how do I want to be (living) in this world in a healthy manner.”

Donovan said as she sits at her work, it is an opportunity for her to reflect on forgiveness for some of the things she has survived in her life.

“On my worst days that I have as a human, I will take to my craft and that is probably where some of my best work comes from — those darkest days — because literally, I take to it, it is my meditation, and beautiful things happen because of it.”

“All throughout the creating process, I am thinking of ways to heal — not just for myself, but for my people as a whole.”

A place in the world

Within the Inuvialuit culture, Donovan said creativity is alive and well.

“I always say to create is to heal, and having so many talented people among us where I live and come from, I always promote that there is healing in creating in any form, whether that is painting or carving or cooking,” she said.

“It’s whatever keeps you busy and creating and putting goodness out into this world. There is positivity in that — to put something pretty out into this world — it is a good feeling to make others feel good about themselves.”

As she ponders the design of each piece of her work, Donovan said she includes an important symbol of the Inuvialuit culture: the drum dance.

“With every piece, I get mesmerized by our Inuvialuit dancing parkas,” she said of the intricate black-and-white patterns.

“So what other symbolism could be of such importance as that? I thought it would be so amazing to honour my Inuvialuit ancestry through that, so I try to incorporate black and white into my jewelry,” she said of each carefully designed piece.

What Donovan hears from people when they see her work and learn about the Inuvialuit culture is very encouraging.

“The response I get when the women wear my jewelry is unreal. It makes me so happy that they are so happy to be receiving so many compliments. It brings joy,” she said. “And everybody is interested in Indigenous as a whole, because that is all a part of what you see going on in today’s world with reconciliation. There is big learning aspect to it.”

Finding the joy

To ensure her Inuvialuit culture and traditions continue, Donovan said she encourages others to find an art form they enjoy creating.

“I always emphasize that the youth or anybody for that matter — it could be a mother or a single mother struggling — just to find that peace in something you enjoy creating. Because to keep your hands busy and your mind busy creating, that is a positive. It is thinking positive, it is feeling positive and it is putting positivity out there.”