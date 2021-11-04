Yellowknife will be treated to its first NWT Handmade Festival/Holiday Market in late November.

Taking place Nov. 20-21 from 10-6 p.m. at the Explorer Hotel, the market will bring together artisans and buyers who are committed to handmade arts and crafts.

“The show and sale will feature over 50 NWT artists who handmade NWT art and craft, as well as NWT art retailers who sell art and craft on behalf of NWT artists,” said Jennifer Phillips, executive director for the NWT Chamber of Commerce.

The holiday marketplace came about as a way to help encourage people to spend money within the NWT and provide artists/vendors with the means of selling their work to a new audience.

“This is a great opportunity for customers to shop local and discover new artists and art retailers around the NWT,” said Phillips.

The Explorer Hotel’s spacious Katimavik rooms make for an appealing location to host the festivities, and practical in light of Covid-19 considerations.

“(They) provide a large, open space for us to manage traffic flow and enable us to maximize the number of artists who can be a part of the show and sale,” Phillips said. “We will be checking proof of vaccination and confirming identity with valid, government-issued ID of anyone aged 12 and older who is participating in or attending the event.

”Masks, physical distancing, sign-in sheets, sanitizing and all the standard Covid-19 protocols will also help to keep this event safe,” Phillips continued. “Participating artists, volunteers, and visitors can be assured that the event will follow all protocols as outlined by the CPHO (chief public health officer) to ensure their safety and protection.”

Due to the proof of vaccination requirement, the marketplace will be allowed to accommodate up to 100 people in the space. This includes volunteers and artists.

“With about 25 different artists each day, we hope to have 70 shoppers each hour,” said Phillips.

There’s no admission fee to attend. Shoppers can book one-hour time slots through Eventbrite and can find more information at https://www.nwtarts.com/event/nwt-handmade-holiday-market.

At the time of writing, The NWT Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with NWT Arts, was still seeking vendors for the marketplace.

Space can be booked for either Saturday or Sunday by emailing Phillips at admin@nwtchamber.com or calling 867-445-7680. This opportunity is on a first-come, first-served basis.