The first wave of lineup announcements for this summer’s Folk On The Rocks festival has been released with Joel Plaskett revealed as the headliner.

Two more major announcements are expected from organizers, with the next expected “over the coming weeks.”

The July 15-17 beach side show will include the following acts:

Joel Plaskett – From rocking Halifax’s Marquee Club to performing for the masses at Massey Hall or touring the country with his father, Joel Plaskett has forged a reputation as one of Canada’s most engaging performers and respected singer-songwriters

Zoon – Hamilton-based musician Daniel Monkman is the singer-songwriter behind the Canadian shoegaze group Zoongideewin (or Zoon for short)

Mo Kenney – Kenney’s willingness to unflinchingly pursue their artistic impulses on their own terms has resulted in numerous accolades over the past decade, and Mo’s upcoming release ‘Covers’ offers a glimpse into the molecular musical composition of the artist interpreting them

MONOWHALES – Self-made and tour-hardened, Toronto band MONOWHALES are a vision of rock’s future untethered by its past

Ghostkeeper – Calgary based art-rock band Ghostkeeper’s latest offering, Multidimensional Culture, is an album that contains no shortage of dimensions, both sonically and spiritually

Shauna Seeteenak – Shauna Seeteenak is an Inuk hip-hop artist and political rapper, originally from Baker Lake, Nunavut

Mise En Scene – Mise en Scene is the grunge pop/garage rock band founded by BFF art school dropouts Stef and Jodi, the band is known for their whirlwind of rock-rooted, reverb-drenched dream pop that perfectly meshes modern vibes with vintage charm

NARA – With influences rooted in soul/R&B, pop, and folk, NARA brings a diverse sound to the Northern music scene

Alex & Ana – An electronic, hip hop, psych duo

Glam On The Rocks – A burlesque dance show

Peekaboo Kazoo – A female-front children’s performer from Yellowknife

Yellowknives Dene Drummers – The Yellowknives Dene Drummers are from the communities of Ndilǫ and Dettah, and include all ages. The drummers can be booked for Northern-style celebrations, event opening prayer songs and celebration songs, drum dances and hand games demonstrations.

This year, with regards to health precautions, Folk on the Rock continues to work with the Government of the Northwest Territories’ public health officials.

The festival will require all patrons over the age of five to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

For more information, check out the full safety FAQ at https://www.folkontherocks.com/faq

Early bird tickets are now on sale at www.folkontherocks.com/tickets