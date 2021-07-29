Inuvik closed out the Great Northern Arts Festival July 15 by transforming the Chief Jim Koe performance pavilion into a full-out catwalk. Showing off the designs of Eleanor Elias, Catherine Cockney, Alice Hunter, Ashley Okreinec, Amanda Lennie, Kimberly Ruben and Vanessa Allison Kimiksana, 13 models made two trips around the stage for the cheering crowd. Hairstyling was by Alecia Lennie and makeup was designed by Charity Thrasher Gruben.