Calling all Indigenous dancers!

Canada’s largest Indigenous youth performance, Outside Looking In, is seeking submissions to its dance contest to celebrate its 15th anniversary.

Dancers must be between ages of 15 and 25 and submit a 30-second video demonstrating their dance skills.

Winners will receive a two-week, all-expenses-paid trip to Toronto to perform with 2022 JUNO Award nominees Snotty Nose Rez Kids and DJ Shub.

The Snotty Nose Rez Kids performed in Yellowknife at the Folk on the Rocks music festival in 2019.

All entries must be submitted to www.olishow.com by 11:59 p.m., March 31.