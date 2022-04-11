In her 13 years living in the North, Jessica McVicker has developed a deep personal connection with many places in Yellowknife and beyond.

These places, in addition to Northern fauna and McVicker’s own dreams, will be on display in bright acrylic at her first art show in two years later this month.

Titled “Up North,” the exhibit will mostly be a collection of Northern scenes that have inspired the B.C.-born artist, whether it be Yellowknife’s Old Town or a towering grizzly bear.

“If you’re a lover of the North, then it’s the place for you,” she says. “I think there’s a little bit of everything for people.

“I’ve wanted to have a show and wanted to have a show and haven’t been able to, so this is a pretty exciting moment for me,” says McVicker. “And a lot of the pieces are my best work, I would say.”

Up North runs on April 22 and 23. More information is available on McVicker’s website at jammedstudio.com.

*