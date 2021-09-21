Changes are coming to the Northern Arts and Cultural Centre (NACC).

The alterations will look to “improve the overall patron and performer experience,” according to an announcement from the organization.

Some of what can be expected are a brand new logo, which will represent the organization’s expansion. NACC has moved into six communities across the NWT through tours and programming.

“The new logo is an opportunity to encapsulate a broader representation, appeal and part of the evolution to more significant community involvement,” the organization stated.

“It’s the 37th year of NACC and it’s a big change,” said Marie Coderre, NACC’s executive and artistic director. “[It] means a lot to people.”

Due to decision-making processes around the new logo, it will still take some time before it debuts.

However, a new website from the organization will officially be launching on Sept. 24.

NACC has stated that its new website will be easier to navigate and will be “more elegant.” This was a significant adjustment as Coderre and the organization had to hold off on its latest show, the details of which remain under wraps, for now.

“[Now] people can have the information that it’s coming,” said Coderre. “It’s going to be coming, it’s just a matter of when.”

New stage lighting and a new sound system are also on the way, which was accomplished “due to generous donations and additional funding.”

Installation is expected to occur later this next year.

Lastly, programming will be dependent on the status of the pandemic.

“We’re going to try and work online, (keeping) an eye on how this COVID situation is going,” Coderre said.

NACC had to pivot in response to the pandemic by incorporating more online content, videos and plan live events on a month-to-month basis with limited crowd capacity.