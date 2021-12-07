Tis the season for holiday handmade markets, and the Rainbow Coalition of Yellowknife (RCYK) joined the community celebrations with its own holiday festival at the Explorer Hotel.

The market, held Dec. 4, was the first ever for the RCYK. For Chelsea Thacker, executive director of the coalition, and crew, it was a chance to highlight artists from the 2SLGBTQQIA+ community, as well as those from the Black, Indigenous and people of colour (BIPOC) community.

”(We’re giving) a platform to young learners and BIPOC artists, like those who don’t usually get a chance to actually take part in some of the larger markets because it can kind of be a ‘who you know’ kind of situation,” said Thacker.

A total of 18 vendors took part.

Thacker said she received positive feedback from market attendees.

She and her team already have plans for next year.

“We’re actually talking about doing multiple weekends,” they said. “Like two Saturdays over the course of November, December, to give an opportunity for more artists and more time.

“Sundays tend to be slower and we want to capitalize on how many people we could get out next year. So yeah, we’ll be looking at expanding.”

Thacker also drew attention to the 50/50 raffle through the RCYK, which will end on Dec. 17.

“The prize is going to be up to $25,000,” they said.

Those interested can contact RCYK over social media regarding the raffle.