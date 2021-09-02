Registration is open for Western Arctic Moving Pictures (WAMP)’s 48-hour Music Video Competition.

The contest features the talents of NWT filmmakers and musicians, who must sign up by Sept. 6 at 5 p.m.

“This is our 11th year I believe,” said WAMP executive director Courtney McKiel. “We’ve done it every year since, I think, 2010 or ‘11. It’s a great collaborative effort … something people get really excited about.”

Participants are paired up via a lottery draw that is scheduled to be held on Sept. 10.

“So we’ll put all the musicians in one hat and all the filmmakers in another hat,” McKiel said, adding that attendance in person is not required.

Due to COVID-19, screening and awards were presented virtually.

“But this year, we’ll be back with the screening and awards ceremony at the Top Knight, a couple of days after the competition wraps,” she said. “We’ll be following all the recommendations … to make sure everyone is safe. We’re excited to offer that aspect again.”

The competition allows the organization to provide a space for Northern artists from across the territory to practice and perfect their skills.

“More exposure as well,” said McKiel. “We have the screening that is often well attended. For WAMP, I think it’s just making sure that we’re serving our membership in a way that keeps their creative juices flowing and also allows us to showcase their talents.”

The 48-hour challenge has been positively received for many years and looks to continue making an impact in 2021.

“As long as I’ve been aware of it and been working at WAMP, people are always pretty stoked,” said McKiel. “There’s a lot of excitement around the 48-hour time limit of it. A lot of teams kind of have their way and process of making sure that they’re planning and shooting and editing, all within that 48-hour period.”

She added that a lot of stamina is required, along with other traits.

“Creative thinking — flexibility is one that we tell people to really keep in mind as well. Don’t really go into it with any expectations [Laughter]. You don’t really have any control of a lot in a 48 hour period.”

As for the number of filmmakers who take part, the norm has been around eight to 12 teams, according to McKiel.