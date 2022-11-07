Gina Williams, a singer and pianist who performs in a diverse set of genres, will be performing in Yellowknife on Nov. 12.

She has performed songs in pop, rock, electronic dance music (EDM), jazz, gospel/soul and international music. She also has a master’s degree as a concert pianist.

Marie Coderre, executive director for the Northern Arts and Cultural Centre (NACC), refers to Williams as “fascinating.”

“She has a really broad range of influences. She’s half-Canadian, half-American, and she (has) her roots in different places,” said Coderre. “She speaks, like, 12 languages or something.”

“People are really in for someone extremely powerful with a very powerful voice. Everything that she’s (singing) is lived. She feels every word she thinks.

“The show will be a blend of music of her own and a blend of really well known songs as well.”

Williams explained why she’s eager to come to Yellowknife.

“I’ve performed in many, many different countries. I thought it’d be great to go to Yellowknife and experience the northern lights. I’ve seen the northern lights when I lived in Alberta, but I just want to say that I went to the Arctic — that I actually did it. I think it’s cool.”

“I like to explore. I like new territory, meeting new people and all of that,” she added.

She also conveyed how she got into music in the first place.

“(Many years ago) I was hearing music in my head. I thought it was just something that everybody had. For me it’s just a normal part of life.”

“Somewhere along the way (I realized), I don’t think other people are hearing things quite the way I hear them. I thought it would be really neat to share music with the world.”

“I prayed for the gift of music when I was a kid. I was already hearing music, but when I prayed for it, I wanted … music that was more spiritually-based, but not boring. (Music that) didn’t sound like an old lady at church playing. Then I (started to) hear music of all genres and styles.”

Williams also spoke of how she envisions her performance in Yellowknife.

“(I was told) that (Yellowknife) was a very mixed crowd. And I just thought, ‘Great. I’ll be doing EDM, rock, solo piano, gospel, jazz — a real mix of music, like a kaleidoscope moving from one genre to the next.”

She added that she encourages audience participation.

“I just like to see people smile and laugh… I don’t know how else to say it.”

Williams is scheduled to perform at the NACC on Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.