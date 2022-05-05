A piece of Yellowknife has wound up as part of a far-reaching, Indigenous-led film project that captures Indigenous connections to land and community while also engaging in Indigenous language.

“Twelve Circumpolar Indigenous artists will be featured in ARCTIC XR and ÁRRAN 360-degree with new 360-degree screen-based works created by leading Sámi and Canadian artists,” reads a description of the project.

These projects will be screened at the Venice Biennale and Film Festival in Italy, the Arctic Arts Summit in Whitehorse and Nuit Blanche Toronto.

“This initiative could not come at a more pivotal time, as it will catalyze vital exploration and dialogue about Indigenous perspectives on extending reality (XR) and the future of digital storytelling,” the news release reads. “Participating artists include: Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory, Nyla Innuksuk, Mark Igloliorte, Tanya Tagaq, Melaw Nakehko, Casey Koyczan, Elle Márjá Eira, Marja Helander, Ann Holmgren Aurebekk, Hans Pieski, Silja Somby and Liselotte Wajstedt.”

But where does the City of Yellowknife comes into this? Through its famed Dettah ice road.

On the frozen lane, several slick skaters were filmed during April 2022 for Tuvak AkKusinialuk Siaggijâk — Ice Road Skating, a segment of the overall project, directed by Mark Igloliorte, an associate professor at Concordia University in Montreal.

“The idea was to capture this footage with a 360-degree camera, so that it could then be projected into immersive 360-degree panoramic space for audiences at the Venice Biennale, South by Southwest, and those other locations,” Igloliorte explained.

The film segment was created in shared production with Northwest Territory-based film organizations such as Western Arctic Moving Pictures and aRTLeSS Collective, as well as the Aabijijiwan New Media Lab.

The segment features Indigenous professional skateboarder Joe Dion Buffalo, with Yellowknife skaters Riel Stevenson-Burke and Joel Dragon Smith.

“For me, I wanted to make a connection between Indigenous skateboarders,” Igloliorte said. “There’s a number of different (skateboarding) Indigenous people across the country right now, and identify as such. There’s Nations Skate Youth, there’s Colonialism Skateboards, and I was thinking about what would be a cool thing to do is Indigenous skateboarders and, obviously, being particularly in Yellowknife, I was thinking it would be really cool to do something out in the landscape.”

While on the ice road, skaters performed various tricks on a skate box, which was set up with a plywood runway surface.

Following the filming of the skateboard session, the second part of the project would feature a boil-up or boil off — a Labradorian phrase for throwing on the kettle and sharing tea.

“What I was thinking about there is that, as Indigenous people, there’s a lot of activities that we do out on the land, whether it’s like hunting or berry picking,” explained Igloliorte. “There is the activity when you’re outside but then there’s also a social portion where you just sit down and enjoy each other’s company.”

On top of tea and skating, the team also got a chance to film a dog team as it passed by on the open ice.

To finish off Igloliorte’s segment, the director painted a skateboard deck with an Inuktitut word — kiviak — during the sunset “magic hour” time.

“The Inuktitut text demonstrates Indigenous language being valued, being in contemporary use as well as immediately available to indigenous people,” he said.

Having wrapped filming, Igloliorte is excited to be a part of the project and to have the chance to film with Joe Dion Buffalo and his team on the ice road.

“It’s a really cool feeling to have an opportunity like this,” he said.