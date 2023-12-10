The rollercoaster of emotions that in many ways defines the high school experience is making a stop on the Northern Arts and Cultural Centre (NACC) stage next week.

The laughter, tears and drama will then leap into action during Ecole St. Patrick High School’s Drama Club presentation of Mean Girls Jr. — the musical made famous by its author — Saturday Night Live personality Tina Fey.

Emma Smith, St. Pat’s drama teacher, is reigning in the talent for the production and said about 40 cast and crew are participating in the play that is an age-friendly and ‘junior’ version of the original Broadway production deemed “a bit scandalous”.

“It’s Tina Fey, right?,” she said. “So it’s well written and there’s some great one liners. (It’s) one of the ways to address something serious like that – through the lens of comedy.”

“It’s a fun show and it’s good for all ages.”

The play delves into the high school life of a girl from Kenya who must move to the United States and then try to fit in to the social circles that exist.

“It really shines a spotlight on how hard it is to be a teenager, how hard it is to be in a high school, how hard it is to fit in and to find your voice, and to integrate into finding a friend group. And how easy it is to get sucked into making bad choices and to be mean,” Smith said.

With a dramatic flair, Cassidy Comeau, aka Gretchen Wieners, waves her hat to prepare for her role in the upcoming play Mean Girls Jr. Jill Westerman/NNSL photo

Professional production

The students have been working hard building sets, creating props and costumes, and practicing their acting since the end of September, Smith noted, adding that they are gaining valuable experience in different aspects of theatre production.

“I have a student running the lights, I have a student running the sounds. I have a student running the fly (system). I have a student as a stage manager, I have students as the assistant stage managers, all the runners are students,” she said.

Hannah Janes, a student choreographer and the school’s music teacher, Shelley Lavoy, also play an integral role in helping ensure the production runs smoothly, she said.

“When St. Pat’s drama goes on stage and opens that curtain, Miss Smith sits in the audience. I like to make sure that my students get the opportunity to really build and run it themselves.

“I’m there the whole way and you know, make it happen. But once the wheels are rolling, it’s their show. I’m not the one on stage. And that’s kind of part of my teaching philosophy, that I really want students to solve the problems,” Smith said.

In the spotlight

Not only have the students been learning the ropes in what it takes to be part of a theatre production, they are learning it can be a rewarding and enjoyable experience overall.

Grade 9 student Mikaella Salvador was a drama stage crew member last year who this year decided to try acting for the first time. She said she is enjoying every moment of the experience.

“Last year, I really wanted to audition, but I was a bit scared because I was a tiny 8th grader, but this year I wanted to switch. I enjoy getting to be on stage,” she said.

For students Cassidy Comeau and Veronica Leonardis, it was the overall experience of learning and doing what they enjoy the most.

“I always really liked doing drama since I was in Grade 8, but (it’s) the people, the environment, and I have always really liked singing and dancing and there is all of that here,” Comeau said.

It has been the interaction with others that Leonardis said helped boost her confidence.

“The joy and singing and how we have fun on stage and it’s working together and it’s really good – I hope they see that,” she said of the audience.

“Just the joy on our faces of how we act and perform the show for others. I hope they watch the Mean Girls play,” she added.

Smith said the group has been very dedicated to the project, even though some of students working in backstage production will miss the play due to the Arctic Winter Games tryouts being held concurrently.

As for the storyline, Smith said it contains a “good message at the end of the day.”

“It’s about how important it is to be true to yourself and how getting caught up in drama and being mean really doesn’t make you a good person and it doesn’t help you in the end.”

The show runs from Dec. 14 to 16 as well as during a Saturday matinee at NACC.