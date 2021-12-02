Submissions have been extended for the 22nd Inuit Studies Conference in Winnipeg.

Interested parties who want to host workshops or performances or sell their art have until Dec. 15 to submit their proposals for Auviqsaqtut, which will be held April 6-9 in Qaumajuq, the Winnipeg Art Gallery’s new Inuit art centre. The conference will coincide with INUA, the art centre’s inaugural exhibit.

The name of the conference is Inuktitut for “cutting blocks to make an iglu/working together to build an iglu,” and is meant to evoke “collaboration, sharing intergenerational knowledge, and building together,” according to Winnipeg Art Gallery.

Both the Inuit art centre and the University of Winnipeg will be hosting events to coincide with the conference, including a closing gala with art, music and other performances.

Applicants can learn more about the conference by visiting the University of Winnipeg’s website or by emailing Heather Igloliorte at inuitstudies2022@gmail.com.