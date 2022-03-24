Picture This Productions, an Indigenous-owned production company based in Montreal, is seeking Indigenous youths ages 13 to 24 for a new documentary television series called Warrior Up!

The show is set to premiere in 2023 and will follow Indigenous youths across Turtle Island/North America who are creating change in their communities and beyond.

Having received submissions across central and western Canada, the production company is now looking to the North for young men and women who may be interested.

“We’re putting a special call out to youth in the North,” said David Finch, producer for the series in a statement. “Yukon, the Northwest Territories, Nunavik, Nunavut, as well as Labrador and Newfoundland.”

However, the production team is still “happy to receive more submissions” from all parts of Canada and the U.S.

The show, to be aired in partnership with The Aboriginal People’s Television Network, will be hosted by Canadian Inuk actress Anna Lambe, who’s originally from Iqaluit, and Winnipeg community organizer Michael Redhead Champagne, a member of the Shamattawa First Nation.

As filming begins, the crew behind the series will document selected youths in their communities and learn about their activism first-hand.

Applications for the show can be submitted by sending a short introduction video and/or email to the production team.

The video should include the applicant’s name, age, telephone number, email and home territory.

Submissions should also include details about the applicant’s project, activities, volunteer work, actions and/or personal changes that they’ve accomplished. Future ideas and plans can also be included.

It is encouraged that youths under 16 to get permission before submitting. Guardians, parents and teachers can also submit with the youth.

All questions, emails and videos should be sent to warriorup2022@gmail.com by midnight PST April 4.