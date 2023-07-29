Harry Potter fans had an enchanting night out as they dined on themed food from the popular franchise.

The event happened at The Gallery on 47th Street on Saturday. Four of the rooms in the gallery were decorated to the theme of the four houses of Hogwarts, Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Slytherin. Each of them had themed treats, meals, beverages or a combination. The participants moved together through all four houses throughout the night as they ate and socialized with other fans in the community.

Noah Hache shows offer her seafood plate inside the Slytherin themed room. Jonathan Gardiner/NNSL photo

Mike Gibbins said the event was wonderful.

“It was well worth the admission and then some,” he said. “It was incredible, the food, decor, the aesthetics and theme was spot on.”

Alanna Hinchey said that she has been a Harry Potter fan since the first book came out in 1997.

“It’s nice to meet other Potterheads in town,” she said, and explained that’s what Harry Potter fans are called. “The attention to detail is crazy.”

Tasha Olekshy said she looks forward to coming to more events at the gallery in the future.

“They made it very enjoyable and accessible to the biggest Potterheads in the realm or just anyone who wants a fun night out,” she said.