Yellowknife artist Jessica McVicker shared her journey and unique approach to art and what inspired her latest series of paintings, Elevation, which is on exhibit at The Gallery on 47th Street through Thursday.

McVicker, who has been painting for more than 20 years, found her passion for acrylics while studying at the University of Calgary.

She said her love of art began in elementary school, where she was more interested in creating title pages than completing the rest of the project. This passion has remained with her throughout her life, influencing her decision to pursue a career in the arts.

She chose acrylics as her primary medium because the fast-drying nature of acrylics is ideal for outdoor painting. She also appreciates how acrylics lend themselves to creating shapes, a key element in her work.

McVicker also enjoys going on hikes, sometimes for hours, carrying all her gear to reach locations that inspire her to paint on the spot.

These treks are not just physically demanding but also provide an opportunity for unexpected encounters with nature, such as a visit from a curious hummingbird attracted to the colours of her painting.

“What I love about painting from life is it’s an immersion into the environment around you,” said McVicker. “It’s like honouring it in a very deep level.”

Occasionally, she travels to scenic locations outside the NWT, such as trips to Banff and Jasper and the Alberta icefields.

The weather presents its own set of challenges. She said that sudden rain showers and variable mountain climates have forced her to adapt. She carefully selects her locations, sometimes choosing sites with cover in case of rain. Her gear includes items for protection against the sun and cold, such as scarves, hats, gloves and extra clothing.

Despite the challenges, she finds the experience rewarding. Immersing in the environment allows her to compliment it on a deeper level and fuels her creativity. Her work is not just about representing the landscape but also about pushing boundaries and exploring new ways of seeing and interpreting the world around her, she said.

“I feel proud of myself when I’ve actually hiked to the location. It’s really far away, and I’ve taken all this gear with me and sat down and spend hours just painting it,” said McVicker.

Growing up in the countryside of British Columbia, she was always drawn to the outdoors. The mountains, in particular, have always held a special place in her heart, influencing not just her art but also her hobbies, which include hiking, biking and cross-country skiing.