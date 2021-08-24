The Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre opened two exhibits on Aug. 20: Indigenous Futures: Rooted and Ascending and the Moose Skin Dome.

Indigenous Futures is a mixed-reality exhibition, curated by Melaw Nakehk’o, a founding member of Dene Nahjo, which advocates for social and environmental justice and cultural preservation.

The exhibit presents Indigenous utopian ideals with science fiction and cosmology. It celebrates imagination, technology and self-determination.

Artists who created the exhibit are: Kablusiak, Margaret Nazon, Riel Stevenson Burke, Robyn McLeod, Siku Allooloo, Casey Koyczan and Cody Fennel.

The exhibit will be on display until December.

The Moose Skin Dome uses 360-degree video projections with 40 triangular moose hides frames making up the structure.

The moose hides were scraped and fleshed from the Dehcho region.

While looking at one of the stretched moose hides, people will see 360-degree video footage of the 2021 Łutselkʼe Hide Tanning Camp, organized by the Łutselkʼe Women’s Group.

Artists who worked on the project were Tania Larsson, Melaw Nakehk’o, Casey Koyczan and Davis Heslep.

The Moose Skin Dome was a collaborative project with Western Arctic Moving Pictures and Dene Nahjo. The NWT Arts Council provided funding.

The exhibit can been seen from Aug. 24 to Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the heritage centre.