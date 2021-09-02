A new book is coming to Yellowknife shelves, from a Yellowknife mind.

Amber Henry will be launching her new children’s story, Northern Princess, on Sept. 18 at the Yellowknife Book Cellar. A signing will also be taking place at the location from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In advance of that, on Sept. 11, the book will be part of a “story stroll,” where those who wish to participate can walk on the Niven Lake trail, where the story is set.

To start the story stroll, individuals are asked to enter via Deweerdt Drive and turn right to start at page one. Three free copies of the book will be hidden along the trail on Sept. 11, 12, and 18.

In a question-and-answer session with Yellowknifer, Henry said she’s excited to have Northern Princess officially enter the reading world.

Yellowknifer (Yker): What does it mean for you to be a Northern author?

Amber Henry (A.H.): “This is very important to me. I’ve lived in the North for 13 years. This is my home and my community. I want to contribute to the place where my children are growing up in a positive way and writing is the best way for me to do that.”

Yker: Where did the inspiration come from to work on the book during the pandemic?

A.H.: “Northern Princess was written about three years ago. It was inspired by an article I read about a father who would join his daughter at her princess tea parties to have discussions about what makes a good leader. I was also inspired by the Niven Lake trail, where the story is set and a place my family and I walk often.

“The pandemic ended up being a coincidence as I worked through a few drafts, applied for a grant, had illustrations completed, designed and then printed the book (locally at Canarctic Graphics).”

Yker: How do you define your writing style?

A.H.: “Such a tough question. The writing style of Northern Princess could be defined as descriptive, fun and imaginative.”

Yker: What are you hoping people take away from your story?

A.H.: “This story was inspired by a conversation about leadership. My goal was to bring to life a young leader with a sense of adventure who reflected the children I see here in the North, children who love their community, the people in it and the adventure it holds. I hope that readers adore Northern Princess, her story and Heather’s illustrations.”

Yker: Are you considering this to be one in a series? Or a one and done? Why?

A.H.: “I love Northern Princess and her exploration of the Niven Lake trail. I’d like to come back to her and see where her next adventure will be. At this point, I don’t know what that will look like or when she’ll reappear. I have a few other projects on the back burner as well, so we’ll see which one will surface first.”

Yker: What does the future hold for you?

A.H.: [Laughs] That is a question I’m actively looking for answers to. I hope to be doing more writing and getting more involved in the literary community here. I hope to have further children’s books and work for older audiences as well.