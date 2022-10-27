A $5,000 prize is up for grabs for filmmakers in Yellowknife.

The 16th annual Yellowknife International Film Festival (YKIFF) commences this Friday, starting with the Pitch This competition. Competitors will have five minutes to propose a new idea for a television show or film to a jury, and 10 minutes to answer questions pertaining to feasibility, funding, casting, and the likelihood of creating the final product.

The winner will be awarded $5,000 to license the final product, courtesy of NorthwesTel. Western Arctic Moving Pictures is providing an additional $5,000 in equipment rentals to help make the creation of the project attainable.

The competition will screen online for free this Friday between 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. The Table Read event will follow, located at the Elks Lodge.

The Table Read will require the purchase of a ticket at ykfilmfest.com