The quirky and unique Old Town part of Yellowknife will be the scene of the 17th annual Old Town Ramble and Ride this weekend, and coordinator Nancy MacNeill said everyone attending is sure to find something interesting to do or see during the event.

“I think it is going to be a really wonderful festival – it’s going to be a great weekend,” MacNeill said.

So named because it is a street festival, McNeill said the area will be closed to traffic.

“We really want people to ramble on their feet or ride their bikes or whatever wheel-things they might have, and that is why it is called Ramble and Ride.”

It will be a weekend of song, art and interesting events, she said.

“The idea is for kids to take their time and really enjoy being there and being part of the festival and take their time to check out all the cool things we have going on.”

“We have lots of live music, we have some local artists, and our headliner Claire Ness, who is coming over from Whitehorse,” MacNeill said.

That kick-off party begins Friday (tonight) at 6:30 p.m. and will also feature Ryan McCord, Priscilla’s Revenge, and Munya Muntaruse.

In addition to the sweet sound of music wafting through the air, MacNeill said artists galore will be teaching their craft and selling their wares at the arts vendor market during the three-day event.

“We have a lot of arts workshops, so if folks want to learn a little bit more about beadwork and basketry and specifically different types of painting techniques, we have lots of workshops and opportunities for folks to kind of watch and try those things out,” she said.

“Folks will be able to check out lots of different works by different artists and pick up some new paintings and earrings and all sorts of things.”

Another fun event will be a kid’s section, MacNeill said, where bouncy castles, carnival games and even a bowling alley will transform the area into a big playhouse.

And a special event being held on Sunday will be sure to spread joy, she said.

“Fishy People, in partnership with the NWT SPCA, is hosting a puppy or dog therapy party. In the garden, people can come by, have a bite to eat, and check out some of the SPCA’s most eligible furry friends,” she said.

“It will be really fun and I am really looking forward to it. Old Town loves dogs and Yellowknife loves dogs, so I would love to see some folks going home with a new furry friend and the best little roommate ever.”

MacNeill said it has been good to hear from “well-established Old Town businesses” that they appreciate having the festival in their area.

“Living in Yellowknife, unless we have reasons to be down there, sometimes Old Town is almost like a tourist destination.”

“I think it is awesome to have these moments to remember that Old Town is a great place for tourists to check out, of course, but there is something in Old Town for everyone, and it’s a part of our town that we should be really proud of year round.”