The iconic Gold Range Hotel is back on the market, the hotel also known as the Strange Range, has been listed at an asking price of $1.5 million.

The establishment has been a landmark in downtown Yellowknife since it first opened its doors in 1958, also the first bar that served draught beer in the NWT in 1972.

The hotel was last up for sale for close to $2 million in early 2020 and it was facing challenges due to the pandemic, then the bar had to close.

Coldwell Banker has listed the property, indicating that the three-storey building boasts 23,280 square feet of space.

The purchase of the Gold Range Hotel will include fixtures of the building, equipment and the Gold Range name brand.

Molly Milligan, the listing agent with Coldwell Banker, said she’s very excited to be given the opportunity to sell the property as it represents a special piece of Yellowknife history and she has been a fan of the bar since she was old enough to be a patron.

“It’s always a good time.” she said.

Milligan said that she co-listed the property along with Brian Oh of Klein Group, Royal LePage in Vancouver, so the current listing just went live last Thursday. However, Coldwell Banker did have it listed with another agent prior to that, with the property advertised for sale in 2020 up until recently.

Neither Milligan, nor a structural engineer, had viewed the property inspection report prior to press deadline, so she was not be able to comment on the condition of the structure.

She added that the owner of Gold Range, Joel Park, refuses to speak to the press.