De Beers Group announced Thursday that a $110-million Snap Lake mine closure contract has been awarded to MET/Nuna, a joint venture between the North Slave Métis Alliance (NSMA) and Inuit-owned Nuna Logistics.

The contract, which will run for three years, was awarded following a competitive bidding process launched in March.

Five bids were submitted, all from NWT Indigenous communities.

MET/Nuna will take on day-to-day management of the former diamond mine, carrying out the mine’s closure and reclamation plan.

De Beers will have a small oversight team on site, remaining responsible for relationships with governments and communities.

As well, De Beers will retain accountability for regulatory and social commitments, including “commitments made to communities in impact benefit agreements and the Government of the NWT in the mine’s socio-economic agreement.”

“De Beers Group is committed to making a positive impact in our host communities during all stages of a mine’s life, including closure,” said Maxwell Morapeli, head of closure for De Beers Group. “Since 2004, Snap Lake Mine has spent close to $2 billion with Indigenous and other NWT companies, generated more than 2,500 person years of employment for NWT residents and provided $27 million in training and community investment.”

MET/Nuna will assume control at Snap Lake, 220 km northeast of Yellowknife, in the first quarter of 2022, with closure activities commencing following a “winter road program to bring fuel, equipment and supplies to the site.”

“NSMA is very pleased to be working more closely with Nuna Logistics as MET/Nuna on this mine closure project,” said Marc Whitford, vice-president of the North Slave Métis Alliance.

MET/Nuna has already engaged several NWT suppliers to complete this work and will seek to engage more Northern businesses, the joint venture stated.

During the high point of remediation work, 120 workers will be on site, including MET/Nuna employees, subcontractors and suppliers.

MET/Nuna’s human resources teams will be communicating employment opportunities. All interested parties can contact hr@nunalogistics.com for information on job openings.