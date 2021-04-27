Gastown is bringing new menu options and a new chef to town.

Gastown BBQ Eats and Treats will serve smoked pulled pork and brisket, along with a rotating menu of fresh sandwiches out of its long-standing food wagon on Old Airport Road.

The new project comes after Gastown owner Jamie Pye bought the business and Gastown Grill from a relative in September of 2019.

Allison Gordon, Pye’s new chef, will also serve Gastown’s traditional fare like poutine, mac and cheese bites, deep-fried pickles and sweet potato fries.

“I’m thrilled about it,” said Gordon, a longtime chef at Bullock’s Bistro. “Yellowknife is home. All the people who live here are like family. I’m excited to showcase all the exciting things I’ve been planning.”

Gordon will be the new head chef. Pye is also hiring two full-time and two part-time line cooks.

“If the whole team comes together we’ll be open seven days a week,” he said.

If the weather cooperates, he hopes to begin serving hungry customers by mid-May.

There is even the possibility of starting a 7 a.m. breakfast service, he said.

Pye wants a menu that reflects Yellowknifers’ tastes, and on April 17 he began inviting suggestions on Facebook for three items for the summer menu.

If a person’s suggested item is chosen for the menu, that individual can enjoy it for free once a week all summer. If several people suggest the same items, a name will be drawn for the winner.

Meats, eats and cold treats

Eats and Treats is scheduled to open before Pye’s new ice cream shop and bakery, which he aims to have running in June or July. That venture has been on his agenda for a few years. He began the permit process with the city in January.

It will operate out of an Atco trailer that sits on the north side of the shop. It contains a commercial kitchen with an oven and grill.

“We’re dealing with the city to make sure it’s all up to code,” Pye said. “We’re just trying to get the equipment up to Yellowknife, but we’re getting there.”