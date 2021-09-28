Yellowknife’s only online consignment store held its first in-person shopping event, Sept. 26.

Boreal Kids Consignment has been serving Ndilo, Yellowknife and Dettah since October 2020, offering contactless pickup, an online store and free local delivery.

This isn’t just another consignment store, though — it specializes in baby, kids and maternity clothing.

Founder and co-owner Lyric Sandhals said the best part of the pop-up shop experience is getting to meet consignors and customers face-to-face, when possible.

“All of our consignment pickups are contactless, so we don’t actually get to always meet them,” she said.

She said she and business partner Amy Allan started Boreal Kids Consignment because nothing like it existed here.

“There is a lack of options to purchase children’s clothing and nowhere to currently purchase maternity clothing. Children grow so quickly that purchasing new ones can become quite expensive,” Sandhals said. “We wanted to provide a service and opportunity for people to sell their clothes (getting a bit of a return) and also shop for clothes at a discounted price.”

Their website advertises “Pre-loved baby, kids, women’s and maternity clothing,” and the enterprise ships across the continent for a flat rate.

And business is good — Sandhals told Yellowknifer their first pop-up shop was overwhelmed with shoppers as soon as it opened.

Sandhals and Allen said they were “overwhelmed” by the support for their first pop-up shop but not to worry, there are still lots of gently-used treasures to be found — visit www.borealkidsco.com to take a look.

Have clothes to consign? Just email borealkidsco@gmail.com to arrange a pick-up time, but make sure you’re only sending clothes in good, clean condition with the garment brand and size tags still attached.