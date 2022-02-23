Canadian North will be offering a weekend summer Iqaluit-Toronto route this year from June 3 until Sept. 30, the airline announced Wednesday.

“We are committed to finding new ways of connecting Inuit Nunangat to the rest of the world and vice-versa,” said Andrew Pope, vice-president of customer and commercial at Canadian North.

The company expects this service will benefit the territory’s economy, specifically the tourism sector.

“To our friends in the Greater Toronto Area, I invite you to come fly with us and experience not only the beauty and adventure that the North has to offer but also our reliable, caring and friendly airline service,” Pope added.

The new flight is available for booking on the Canadian North website or by speaking to a travel agent.