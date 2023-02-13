The Det’on Cho Group of Companies has acquired Kavanaugh Bros. Ltd, the company responsible for the city’s waste management.

John Henderson, president and CEO of Det’on Cho Management LP, stated, “This acquisition strengthens Kavanaugh’s ability to deliver its core services within Chief Drygeese Territory and enhances Det’on Cho Management LP’s ability to execute project-based work across the region.”

Kavanaugh will continue to be directed by its current management team.

Peter Houweling, the previous owner of Kavanaugh, will be joining Det’on Cho Management as vice-president of business development.

“Kavanaugh will be operating business as usual, providing the same reliable and award-winning customer service that we are known for,” stated Houweling. “We can expect to see an even stronger Kavanaugh as we leverage the strength of the Det’on Cho Group.”

Kavanaugh Bros. Ltd. has been operating in Yellowknife since its establishment in 1967 and has approximately 25 full-time employees, says Houweling.

Det’on Cho is the business arm of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation.