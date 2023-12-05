The federal and Alberta governments are providing up to $887,170 to Fortune Minerals to support metallurgical test work at the company’s NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project, 160 km northwest of Yellowknife, it was announced Tuesday.

The Government of Canada’s funding contribution will be a maximum of $714,500 for Fortune Minerals’ planned cobalt sulphate process pilot and other metallurgical test work.

Meanwhile, the Alberta provincial government is chipping in up to $172,670 toward the mineral exploration company’s costs under the Clean Resources Continuous Intake Program. Fortune Minerals stated that those funds will be used to “support a mini-pilot at SGS Canada Ltd. to confirm certain process design criteria and improvements to the NICO project metallurgical processes.”

Fortune Minerals is proposing to transport its NICO ore to a refinery in Alberta, but it has been searching for funds to acquire a site in the Edmonton industrial area.

The company is mired in debt and also addressed that situation on Tuesday, announcing a loan extension with creditors until Dec. 31, 2024. That means the deferral of a total of $9.4 million in debt with an interest rate of 10 per cent compounding monthly while its debentures and term loans carry nine per cent interest annually.

Derek Neary

Derek Neary has been reporting on developments in the North for 18 years. When he's not writing for Nunavut News, he's working on Northern News Services' special publications such as Opportunities North,...

