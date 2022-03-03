NWT potato chip consumers are caught in the middle of a standoff between Frito-Lay Canada and Loblaw Companies Ltd.

A subsidiary of PepsiCo, Frito-Lay was prepared to hike price of its products, such as Cheetos, Doritos, Tostitos, Lay’s, Sunchips and Ruffles, but Loblaw’s stood firmly in opposition. Frito-Lay consequently halted shipments to Loblaw’s stores.

The dispute has been ongoing since late February, having been confirmed in an e-mail to CBC by Frito-Lay spokesperson Sheri Morgan, who stated that the “business has faced unprecedented pressures from rising costs of items including ingredients, packaging and transportation.”

Grocery store shelves at Yellowknife’s Shoppers Drug Mart and Rochdi’s Your Independent Grocer have had a noticeably limited supply of Frito-Lay’s snacks recently.