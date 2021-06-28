Just Raven’ Fabrics is the destination for customers looking to “create their own magic.”

The store offers both in-store and online shopping. Rather than shipping from a warehouse far, far away, Just Raven’ customers orders come straight from Inuvik.

Bernice Lavoie is no stranger to doing business in the community — she and her husband have owned and operated retail stores in town for the last 40 years.

“I’ve been here since I was 15. It’s my home. I know the people,” she said.

The owner/operator says she decided to offer online sales as well as in-store shopping to serve the surrounding communities when the roads are closed.

“It was a dream I had,” she said.

What started out as a home business grew into a clothing store when Lavoie’s kids left home.

She says the best part of running a business in Inuvik is “getting people what they need. That’s rewarding in itself.”

The shop carries hides, pelts and fabric and is geared to “the traditional seamstress,” quilters and beaders.

She says her customers use the supplies to make crafts and clothing that’s uniquely their own.

She said she’s able to offer a personal touch that corporate stores just can’t.

The entrepreneur said she pays special attention to her inventory to avoid selling out items.

“You can’t sell something you don’t have in the store.”

Lavoie said she hopes to eventually have the same inventory online as in store.

Just Raven’ Fabrics is ready to set you up for whatever creative textile project you have in mind.

