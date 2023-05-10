Cynthia Mufandaedza, business owner and former city councillor, has been nominated for the RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards.

She said that she was excited when she learned of the nomination. The message came to her via email and announced it on her personal Facebook profile.

There are eight different categories that nominees can choose from to compete for. A few of the categories include the Ones to Watch Award, Innovation Award, and Excellence Award.

Mufandaedza said that she felt the best fit for her would be the innovation award. She spoke of one of her main accomplishments through one of her businesses, Best Movers.

“One of the things that we felt was important for us under the category was being able to move from being a northern business to being a national company,” she said. “We’re now a brand that’s recognized Canada-wide with trucks going from the east coast all the way to the west coast.”

She also said that she was proud Best Movers works in all 33 communities of the NWT.

She said she was in the process of submitting the necessary paperwork for the nomination when Yellowknifer spoke to her on May 2.

The presenters of the award, Women of Influence+, say on their website that the innovation award will go to, ‘a true trendsetter, innovator and trailblazer, this award showcases a forward-thinking entrepreneur who has recognized a new market, product, service, technological advancement or opportunity and led the way’.

“She has demonstrated outstanding leadership within her company and her market and she has set standards for originality, quality and successful management,” said her nomination.

Mufandaedza is also the owner and operator of Dash Event Designs and Rentals and Dash Floral Designs and Gifts.

The winners of the awards will be announced on November 22.