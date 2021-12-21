Made in Yellowknife Day was conceived to give a boost to local businesses and to reward some lucky Yellowknife shoppers.

Consumers who spent $20 or more on Saturday at any Yellowknife art and crafts stores — local websites included — or on Yellowknife-made goods like art, jewelry, clothes or other items, entered a draw to win one of five prizes, each valued at $1,000.

Although the number of shoppers and receipts scanned had not been tabulated as of Tuesday afternoon, the campaign appeared to be successful, according to Kerry Thistle, director of economic development and strategy for the city.

“I saw it promoted quite a bit from outside groups,” she said. “There are some online platforms, and stores and local artists that promoted the Made in Yellowknife Day.”

The draw, which took place on Dec. 20, saw the following shoppers as big winners:

-Tara Naugler: $1,000 gift certificate for Dene Divaz Traditional Arts and Crafts store

-Todd Ford: $1,000 gift certificate for the Gallery of the Midnight Sun

-Chloe Duval: $1,000 e-gift certificate for the YKDFN Artisan Shop

-Pamela Weeks: $1,000 gift certificate for Down to Earth Gallery

-Mary Crystal Catholique: $1,000 gift certificate for Aurora Emporium Art Gallery

Weeks said supporting local businesses is important to her, especially as they are trying to rebound from the Covid-19 slowdown.

“My son and I had a great day shopping and I am so thrilled to win the gift certificate from Down to Earth Gallery so I can buy some new pictures of Yellowknife for our new home,” she said.

Thistle, who noted that the NWT Chamber of Commerce provided funding received from the federal government for the shop local campaign, said she hopes the city will host the contest again next year.

“There was a lot of interest,” she said.