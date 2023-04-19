Det’on Cho has been very busy in the last 18 months, said Mark Lewis, chief operating officer for Det’on Cho Management LP. In that time, they have made new acquisitions such as the Nunasi Building in November 2022 and Kavanaugh Bros. Ltd. in February.

In addition to the increased responsibilities of the company in general, Lewis will be taking on the role of chief executive officer on May 1, replacing the current president and CEO, John Henderson. He said that, in the next five years, he plans to mainly focus on managing the growth they’ve seen in the last year and a half.

“We’re going to be moving from a growth phase into more of a stabilization (phase) of the company,” he said. “There will still be growth within the company, just probably not through any kind of major acquisitions in the short term as we rejig things and make sure that our growth is sustainable.”

Lewis said, hypothetically speaking, that there may be ways to make their new acquisitions run smoother with improved cost efficiency and he wants to take the time to explore those possibilities.

He said that he has been working with the senior management team since he was first hired three-and-a-half years ago and feels prepared to take on new responsiblities.

“I’m well-versed in the potential challenges that could come our way and I feel that I’ve got a great base and a great team around me here to tackle whatever comes our way.”

He said that Henderson was a mentor to Lewis, supporting him since he joined the company and being a bouncing board for ideas throughout their time working together.

He is excited to be working in the new position.

“I know the organization, I know the board really well, I’m excited to work with them on our future, continuing to grow and stabilize over the next few years, (facing) all new challenges that will come about, approaching them and continuing on with building up the future and creating a stable base for the community and Yellowknives Dene First Nation people,” he said.

Yellowknifer reached out to Henderson to ask about his reason for stepping down as CEO but he did not respond before press deadline.