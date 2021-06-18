Ian Wasserman likes doing business in Yellowknife because he says “it’s got a small-town feel.”

And he knows a thing or two about small towns — he’s from Humboldt, Sask., originally.

13 years and one move to the North later, he says he said he likes doing business in Yellowknife because “it’s a really friendly community.”

“Everyone here is pulling together, in the same direction.”

Ian Wasserman has owned and operated The Medicine Shoppe location he “started from scratch” for eight and a half years.

His is one on the growing list of businesses now registered in the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce’s #ShopNWT campaign powered by Aurora Coupons.

He wants shoppers to know they can find anything at his pharmacy that they’d find in any of the big box stores. He and his staff are focused on building relationships with customers, taking care to cater to their unique needs.

He told Yellowknifer he’s excited to be part of the ShopNWT Campaign that’s just getting started.

The Chamber’s executive director, Renee Comeau is calling on NWT shoppers to get out there and show local businesses, like Wasserman’s, some love.

“We’ve really seen, during the pandemic, the sheer importance of supporting our local businesses. These are residents, community members. The ones who sponsor our sports teams.”

From now until July 18 shop at participating NWT businesses and be entered to win the grand prize, the Ultimate Staycation Package from The Explorer Hotel or one of six $1,000 prizes.

Shoppers

Have you started collecting points yet? With every dollar spent at a participating business, you’ll earn points and a chance to win big with the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce’s #ShopNWT campaign powered by Aurora Coupons. With more businesses registering all the time, there’s always somewhere you can find what you’re looking for at a locally-owned business.

Businesses

It’s not too late to register your business — just scan the QR code on the NWT Chamber of Commerce’s website to sign up today.

Prize draws will be made on July 23.