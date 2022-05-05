A new fashion shop has opened, replacing the old For Men Only store on the lower level of the YK Centre building.

YK XO Street Fashion, which held its grand opening on May 2, carries a wide variety of items, including button-up shirts, suits, belts and flat-brim hats.

Aron Desta Abadi, owner and operator of the shop, was planning for the store’s opening for a “long time” and is excited to finally see it become a reality.

“A lot of the community came to support us. I’m super happy for that,” he said. “I used to have a shop for sports (stuff) with runners and those things. Now, I’m happy there’s a bigger shop.”

The store still carries runners for those looking, such as Nike and Adidas.

Despite the official grand opening on Monday, the store had technically done a soft opening around a week and a half earlier to test the waters.

While the initial turnout was good, the pace has slowed a tad, but the staff and owner are hoping that word of mouth will help ramp up the traffic again.

“I think it’s just that people don’t know that we’re open,” said employee Byron Meyer.

YK XO Street Fashion is filling a niche with the closure of For Men Only, according to Meyer.

“It’s just so hard to find quality clothes,” he said.