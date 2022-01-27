More affordable unlimited home internet rates now available, according to Northwestel.

Approval from the Canadian Radio‑television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) allows the provider to lower the unlimited rates by $10 per month.

After rate change, the company’s Unlimited Internet 50 will now be $149.95, with Unlimited Internet 150 and 250 being $189.95 and $239.95, respectively.

Unlimited plans are available in Behchoko, Fort Smith, Hay River, Inuvik, Norman Wells and Yellowknife.

The rate change has been a year in the making, said Andrew Anderson, director of marketing and communications for Northwestel.

“We felt that we would be able to justify towards the CRTC a reduction in the rate, so we put that forward last year and they approved it,” he said.

In addition to the rate changes, Northwestel is also upgrading all home Internet 125 and Internet 250 monthly data plans to the unlimited package at no additional cost.

Northwestel continues to pursue its goal of bringing all communities up to the same minimum standard of 50 Mbps download speeds with an option for unlimited data with the same Internet price rates available in every community within three years.

“We expect more communities in the NWT to come on board this spring as well,” said Anderson. “So there are more announcements in the coming days and months.”