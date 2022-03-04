Nunavummiut workers and contractors will begin to reintegrate at Baffinland’s Mary River iron mine during the week of March 7, the company revealed on Friday.

It will be a phased-in process that will take several weeks, according to Baffinland.

All returning staff will be double vaccinated against Covid-19, at a minimum, as are mine employees who continued working over the past few months while Nunavummiut were sent home to keep communities safe as the Omicron variant posed a new threat.

“Many employees and contractors have also taken their booster shots, which are provided at site, and the company is strongly encouraging all of its personnel to get their third shot,” Baffinland stated.

The company added that it will maintain “rigorous” Covid-19 testing protocols.

“Throughout the pandemic, Baffinland, in regular consultation with infectious disease experts, has been applying rigorous controls at its operations which have proven to be very effective in reducing the spread of Covid-19,” said Brian Penney, Baffinland’s CEO. “As we learn to manage Covid-19 and Nunavut begins to open up again, we believe the time is right to bring our Nunavummiut employees back to site. They are valued members of our team whose presence significantly enhances our operation. We look forward to welcoming them back.”

Mary River is located 160 km south of Pond Inlet.