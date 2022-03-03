Nunavummiut workers will once again be welcomed back to Agnico Eagle’s Kivalliq projects as of the week of March 14, the mining company announced on Thursday afternoon.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of Nunavummiut employees who have had to return home twice since the beginning of the pandemic,” Agnico Eagle stated in a news release.

The most recent occasion when the mining company sent Nunavummiut staff home with pay was shortly before Christmas to prevent Covid-19 from spreading to surrounding communities.

Agnico Eagle’s return-to-work plan has been shared with the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer and logistics are being finalized.

“Throughout the past year, we have built a robust process to protect our employees and adapted these to suit the changing state of the pandemic, such as screening processes, testing procedures and hygiene measures, all of which have proven effective in providing enhanced safety on site,” stated Agnico Eagle. “Those measure will continue to be adapted based on the current state of the pandemic.”