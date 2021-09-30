Business owners who are taking a hit to their bottom line during ongoing public health restrictions in the territory may now apply for one-time relief funding, the Business Development and Investment Corporation announced in news release, Sept. 28.

The Business Development Project Fund (BDPF) Aftercare Relief will give affected businesses up to $2,500 in Ndilo, Yellowknife, Fort Smith, Hay River, and Inuvik and up to $3,500 in every other community in the NWT.

The funding is separate from the investment corporation’s existing BDFP Aftercare program, and distributed funds will not count towards the original program’s lifetime maximums, the release reads.

The fund is capped at $100,000 and will remain available either until March 2022 or until all the money has been spent.

For more information, visit www.bdic.ca.