A diverse new board was sworn in at the NWT Chamber’s recent AGM, with representation from different cultures, business sectors and geographical regions of the territory.

The recruitment committee, led by past-president Yanik D’Aigle, pulled together a team loaded with experience, passion and promise to direct this non-profit organization through its 50th anniversary year.

Newton Grey, regional general manager of Capital Suites Hotels, was elected president for a two-year term on April 13 at our AGM at the Explorer Hotel in Yellowknife. Grey was treasurer of the NWT Chamber and brings a rich resume to the chief executive’s role.

Born in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Grey holds a master of science degree in hotel and tourism management. Grey has devoted most of his life to the hotel industry, which has taken him to several cities and communities throughout the Caribbean and Canada, including the Beaufort Delta’s regional hub of Inuvik. He was president of that community’s chamber.

“I am excited to be taking over from Yanik at what is a dynamic time for the NWT Chamber,” said Grey, meeting with myself and D’Aigle for a morning coffee at the downtown Javaroma the Monday after the AGM.

I asked Grey for a couple of quotes for a media release about the AGM I was going to issue later in the day:

“As the territory’s economy is going through a period of post-pandemic adjustment, the NWT Chamber is also shifting its focus to ensure we are providing the best service to our members.

“Our challenge is to grow our membership to make sure we can find out exactly what challenges are faced in every community in the NWT. We ask that entrepreneurs and business leaders reach out to us, or visit our new website to see what we do and discover why your peers have memberships.”

Finance Minister Caroline Wawzonek, who also holds the Industry, Tourism and Investment portfolio, addresses NWT Chamber members during the organization’s 50th anniversary annual general meeting on April 13. Photo by James O’Connor

Here’s the Chamber’s new board: Grey, president; Jeremy Dixon, 1st vice-president; Cynthia Mufandaedza, 2nd vice-president; Alan Vaughan, treasurer; Lee Cawson, secretary; Yanik D’Aigle, past president; and directors at large Mark Brajer, Mike Scott, Wally Schumann, Paul Gillard, Mike Bryant, Tiffany Robinson and Bill Kellett.

The new members are Mufandaedza, Vaughan, Bryant and Robinson.

Full disclosure, Bryant is, of course, group publisher of NNSL Media, which produces News/North and a suite of other Northern titles. He is also my former boss, and I welcomed being across a boardroom table again from him last week during the directors’ first meeting at our headquarters.

The NWT Chamber was at a crossroads when I was brought on last August. I knew that. There was a solid base of members, but it was not growing. Many enterprises and entrepreneurs had to run lean during the pandemic and kept the no-frills attitude even as Covid was in the rear-view mirror.

The NWT Chamber tried to start the process of crafting a new strategic plan in the winter of 2021-22, but was stymied by the pandemic, which took a lot of time and energy away from our volunteer board of directors. The crafting of that guiding document is now in the hands of the new board and it’s hoped to be completed by early summer.

But the basic work of the organization continues, with my emphasis being on driving up membership numbers, planning our August golf tournament and providing our members with biz-related info from candidates in the fall’s territorial general election.

The new board and myself will also be forging relationships with Indigenous governments, and developing a network of regional business leaders, especially in regions without local chambers, to share ideas and knowledge.

One of the NWT Chamber’s biggest strengths is the trustworthy reputation we have developed over time with government officials at various levels, allied organizations and the media. We advocate for change, monitor for fairness and are asked about our positions or our opinions.

The Northwest Territories is a unique, wonderful and challenging place with awesome natural beauty and significant prospects for entrepreneurs of all sizes. And those businesses need someone to have their backs now and for years to come.