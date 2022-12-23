With Christmas just around the corner, some Yellowknifers have been busy boxing and wrapping gifts to give to their children, loved ones and friends.

At the same time, merchants have been trying to ensure that their stores are stocked for customers to purchase the items that they want.

A steady stream of people have been coming through Williams Electronics on Franklin Ave. downtown.

Robin Williams, the store’s owner and operator, said that sales have been great during the Christmas season, picking up in November. A couple of diamond mines recently bought gifts for their staff, which provided a welcome revenue boost, but it also left a dent in the supply of a few items, such as headphones, Williams said.

At Overlander, a locally-owned outdoor equipment shop on 50 Street, the mood was also upbeat.

“Compared to the non-Christmas seasons, the sales go up in a couple of ways.” said Sandra Stirling, who co-owns the store with Bill Stirling. “We are very well stocked, particularly this year compared to the last two years, and everything is caught up.”

Clothing items have proven popular as Christmas approaches, she said, referring to mitts, hats, and sweaters. Especially with the temperature plummeting outside, people are much more likely to send gifts that can keep others warm.

Stirling said that people are welcome to come shopping as Overlander’s staff are ready to guide customers and help them find the right Christmas gift for themselves and others.