Rampant bullying and incidents of sexual harassment and racism over the past five years are captured in a report on global mining giant Rio Tinto’s Canadian workplace culture.

The company operates the Diavik diamond mine in the Northwest Territories and also has projects in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

Bullying was found to be significant among women within Rio Tinto’s Canadian workforce, with 48.8 per cent having experienced it. As well, 43.3 per cent of men reported that they endured bullying.

The prevalence of sexual harassment experienced by Canadian women on staff was 27.1 per cent while it stood at five per cent among men.

In terms of racism, 14.7 per cent of those working in Canada for Rio Tinto who were born elsewhere faced such discrimination while 4.3 per cent of those who were born in Canada encountered it.

In response to the report, released Feb. 1, Rio Tinto pledged on its official website to focus on three key areas: leadership and behavioural change, safe and inclusive facilities and caring response.

“The findings of this report are deeply disturbing to me and should be to everyone who reads them,” stated Jakob Stausholm, Rio Tinto’s chief executive officer. “I offer my heartfelt apology to every team member, past or present, who has suffered as a result of these behaviours. This is not the kind of company we want to be.”

The company’s leadership committed to create “safe, respectful and inclusive working environments to prevent harmful behaviours and better support people in vulnerable situations.” This includes increasing diversity.

Another focal point is ensuring that the company’s camp and village facilities are safe and inclusive, this includes applying the same safety and risk processes that are used to prevent harm in mining operations.

Yet another objective is making it as easy and safe as possible for all people to confront unacceptable behaviours, which includes the introduction of early intervention options and improving how the company responds to formal complaints in the workplace.

Rio Tinto is also working to implement the report’s 26 recommendations, according to information sent by Simon Letendre, director of Rio Tinto media relations for Canada and the U.S.

The company commissioned the report, titled Everyday Respect, in March 2021. Former Australian discrimination commissioner Elizabeth Broderick of Elizabeth Broderick and Co. was contracted to draft the document.